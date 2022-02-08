Hulu reveals peeks of limited series ‘The Dropout’, ‘Life After Beth’, and ‘The Girl from Plainville’

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2022 at 1:37 pm

Beth Dubber/Hulu

Hulu has dropped release dates for several high-profile limited series, including the anticipated The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried, Amy Schumer's Life After Beth, and Elle Fanning in The Girl from Plainville.

The Dropout tracks the meteoric rise and catastrophic fall of Elizabeth Holmes, disgraced founder of the medical technology company Theranos. Holmes took Silicon Valley and Wall Street by storm with her promised revolutionary blood scanner, only to be exposed as a fraud when it was discovered she knew the machines never worked.

The trailer shows Seyfried playing Holmes both as an ambitious student, and later reinventing herself in the model of Apple legend Steve Jobs. Holmes is shown lapping up the limelight -- and even in a mirror practicing the odd voice she affected in public -- and then as a cornered figure, covering up the failure of her technology as her employees seek to expose her. William H. Macy, Laurie Metcalf, Naveen Andrews, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Stephen Fry and Sam Waterston also star in the eight-episode series launching March 3.

Life After Beth, which was written, directed, executive-produced and stars Amy Schumer, has the comedian and actress playing a wine distributor with a successful personal and professional life. Hulu teases of the 10-episode series, "When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever." Michael Cera, Susannah Flood, Violet Young, and Kevin Kane also star. The show debuts March 18.

The Girl From Plainville is another ripped-from-the-headlines offering from Hulu, debuting on March 29. The eight-episode series, starring Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, and Colton Ryan, centers on Michelle Carter's relationship with Conrad Roy III, who killed himself after repeated texts from Carter urging him to do so. Carter was eventually convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

("Life After Beth" trailer contains strong language.)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back