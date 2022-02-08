Today is Tuesday February 08, 2022
Roberts “cautiously optimistic” about omicron

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2022 at 5:18 pm
Roberts “cautiously optimistic about omicronTYLER — More encouraging news this week in the COVID-19 numbers in the NET Health survey area. NET Health’s George Roberts says it appears that the area’s omicron experience has now peaked, with downward trends in positive cases and hospital patient numbers. He notes that hospital patient figures have dropped in the last two reporting cycles. Roberts terms local health officials “cautiously optimistic” that the current omicron experience will end in the region “in the next few weeks.” But he cautions that the entire area remains in the substantial spread category, even though those numbers have also dropped in Smith and Gregg Counties. Vaccinations and staying home when you’re sick remain high priorities. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.



