CHISD lifts mask mandate

CHISD lifts mask mandateCHAPEL HILL — Chapel Hill ISD’s temporary mask mandate is now lifted effective Tuesday, Feb. 8. Officials say masks inside school buildings and vehicles are recommended but no longer required. Recent COVID-19 data show a consistent decrease in COVID-19 positive cases in the district, according to a news release. Updated COVID-19 data will be presented during the next school board meeting on Monday, Feb. 21. The health of students, and staff is the district’s top priority, according to the release. Officials say the district is grateful for the cooperation and willingness from the staff, students, and families to keep the Chapel Hill community healthy. CHISD will continue to monitor and track COVID-19 cases in the district, according to the release.



