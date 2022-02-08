Today is Tuesday February 08, 2022
Tyler area ranked number 1 for fastest job growth in Texas

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2022 at 8:26 am
Tyler area ranked number 1 for fastest job growth in TexasTYLER – The Tyler metro area was ranked first in Texas for job growth from December 2020 to December 2021. There were 8,800 more jobs which is an 8.3% increase, according to the Texas Workforce Commission, Current Employment Statistic. Texas metro areas were ranked by the change in the number of jobs that the area had in December 2020 in comparison to December 2021. The top five has Abilene at 5, followed by McAllen-Edinburg at 4, Midland 3, Austin Round Rock at two

 



