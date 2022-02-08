Today is Tuesday February 08, 2022
Two Tyler Family Dollar stores robbed by armed burglars

Posted/updated on: February 8, 2022 at 10:15 am
TYLER – Two Family Dollar stores in Tyler were robbed by armed burglars Monday night. Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Tyler Police responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on West Bow Street. About 45 minutes later at approximately 9:15, officers also responded to an armed robbery at the Family Dollar at Front and Beckham. According to officials, the stores appear to have been robbed by similar suspects. It is currently unknown how much or what was taken from each location. The suspects in these two cases are described as two males who were armed. They were seen leaving both locations in a white SUV (pictured). This case remains under investigation. If you have any information on either of these two cases contact Detective Molina at 903-531-1097.



