Today is Monday February 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in church shooting

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2022 at 4:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN ANTONIO (AP) – The U.S. Air Force has been ordered to pay more than $230 million in damages to survivors and victims’ families for a deadly shooting at a Texas church. The ruling comes from a Texas federal judge who earlier decided that the Air Force was liable for the massacre carried out by a former serviceman. More than two dozen people were killed in the 2017 attack in Sutherland Springs when Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during a Sunday service. A lawsuit alleged the Air Force might have prevented the deaths by flagging Kelley’s prior assault conviction, preventing him from legally buying the weapon used in the shooting.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design