New video released involving East Texan in Capitol riot

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2022 at 4:16 pm

WASHINGTON D.C. — In the latest release of videos from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot last year, multiple clips show Longview native Ryan Nichols (right) filming himself during the attack calling for further violence and to “cut their heads off.” According to our news partner KETK, Nichols is facing roughly one dozen charges from the attack along with his friend Alex Harkrider (left), a Carthage native. Harkrider has been out on bond since April and has been keeping to his pre-trial restrictions. He has been granted exceptions on multiple occasions to continue volunteer work in areas hit by natural disasters, most recently in Kentucky after their tornado outbreak in December. However, Nichols was denied pre-trial release due to the extensive planning he reportedly put into the riot as well as what’s termed strong video evidence of him spraying police officers with some kind of chemical and directing other people at the Capitol to violence.

