Incident ruled attempted murder-suicide

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2022 at 3:56 pm
Incident ruled attempted murder-suicideTYLER — Authorities have ruled a recent incident an attempted murder-suicide. That’s after Smith County deputies responded to a shooting February 3 on CR 140 near Flint. Officials say a woman had received a gunshot wound to the chest and a man had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. Both went to a Tyler hospital. The male suspect is identified as Charles Ronald Lowrance, the woman as Sherry Ware Lowrance, both 72 and both of Flint. The two are still in ICU, and officials say their conditions have improved. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.



