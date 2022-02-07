Today is Monday February 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Biden, Israeli prime minister speak amid nuclear talks

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2022 at 12:33 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Nick Brundle Photography/Getty Images

(JERUSALEM) -- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden by phone this weekend just as the nuclear talks in Vienna enter a critical final stage.

During the phone call Sunday, which Israeli media says Bennett has been trying to arrange for weeks, the two leaders discussed the U.S. raid that killed the leader of ISIS, regional security issues, ties with the Palestinians and the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

But when it came to Iran, there was no hint of their clashing views on the nuclear talks taking place in Vienna.

Biden believes saving the 2015 deal will curb Iran's nuclear activities, while Bennett, just hours before talking to the U.S. president, slammed the deal as ineffective.

During the call, Biden also accepted an invitation to visit Israel later this year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design