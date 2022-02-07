TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2022 at 12:01 pm

TYLER – TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this week. In Smith County, a crew will be performing ditch work at various locations around the county, starting out on SH 155 south, just before the first bridge at Lake Palestine. Expect one lane closure with traffic controlled by flaggers. Crews in Gregg County are scheduled to perform base repairs on FM 2275 westbound near Gregg Tex Rd. Crews also plan to begin base repairs on FM 449 in multiple locations from FM 2751 to the county line. Expect one lane closure and a pilot vehicle and flaggers controlling traffic. Click here for the complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

