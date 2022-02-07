Today is Monday February 07, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Shirley Cuban, mother of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, dies

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2022 at 12:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – Shirley Cuban, the mother of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, has died. Her son Brian Cuban confirmed the death. She was 84. The Dallas Morning News reports that Cuban died Friday in the suburban Pittsburgh home where she and her husband, Norton, raised sons Mark, Brian, and Jeff. Brian Cuban said his mother died after battling lung cancer. Shirley Cuban was born Shirley Rita Feldman in 1937. She graduated from Carlow College, today known as Carlow University in Pittsburgh, and worked as a massage therapist and at an addiction rehabilitation center. She and her husband moved to Dallas after Mark Cuban bought the Mavericks’ NBA franchise. Her husband died in 2018, and Shirley returned to the Pittsburgh area.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design