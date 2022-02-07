Today is Monday February 07, 2022
Austin residents must boil water after treatment plant issue

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2022 at 11:52 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Officials say a boil water notice has been issued for residents in Austin after a problem at a water treatment plant. When the city issued the boil water notice Saturday evening, Mayor Steve Adler said it appeared “this will be over in a couple of days.” The city is also prohibiting outdoor water use and asking residents to curtail indoor water use, in addition to requiring commercial customers to reduce water consumption. The city’s water director said the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant had a treatment process “upset” that resulted in a spike in turbidity, which is the measurement of the water’s clarity.



