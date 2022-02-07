Murder indictment in August shooting

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2022 at 11:39 am

TYLER — A Tyler man has been indicted on a murder charge from a shooting in August. According to our news partner KETK, 18-year-old Manuel Prieto is accused of killing Michael Lee Tucker, 29, on Aug. 17. Tucker was found dead after he crashed into a power pole but had been shot prior to the wreck. Prieto is also facing two charges of aggravated robbery. Tyler police believe he committed the robberies with Angel Abel Cedillo and Decedus Leon Mallard, both 17 years old. It is unclear if police believe the robberies are connected to Tucker’s murder. The robbery victims told police that two men approached his home with guns drawn. One of the suspects took money and other property before both ran to a car that was driven by a third suspect, according to police.

