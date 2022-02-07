Today is Monday February 07, 2022
Man indicted for murder in mother’s stabbing

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2022 at 11:34 am
Man indicted for murder in mother’s stabbingTYLER — A Whitehouse man accused of stabbing his mother to death last October has been indicted on a murder charge. According to our news partner KETK, on Oct. 6, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a woman who claimed to have been stabbed by her son. She also said he had stolen her Honda CRV. 24-year-old Carson Epifano was arrested later that night on Golden Road after investigators gave Tyler PD officers the description of the vehicle. The victim was later identified as 60-year-old Bernice Slabaugh. She died from her injuries roughly two hours after she called 911. After his indictment, Epifano was ordered to undergo a mental competency evaluation. It’s unclear if that has been done as of this writing. Epifano is being held on a $2 million bond. His first court date has not yet been set.



