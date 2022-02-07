Today is Monday February 07, 2022
Flower prices rising ahead of Valentine’s Day

Posted/updated on: February 7, 2022 at 10:32 am
ArtistGNDphotography/Getty Images

(DALLAS) -- With Valentine’s Day just one week away, the rush is on to get that special someone something special. But if flowers are a part of your gift, you'd better act fast -- and prepare yourself to spend more.

Less than ideal growing conditions and sky-high delivery costs are impacting florists and threatening supplies of roses for the holiday.

One shop owner says procrastinators could be in trouble this year.

“I wouldn't suggest someone to call on Feb. 13th,” Brad Weinstein, the owner of Petals & Stems in Dallas, told ABC News’ Jim Ryan. “The earlier the better.”

While other florists have raised prices to keep pace with their own soaring costs, Weinstein has decided to keep his 2021 prices and take a loss in order to build customer loyalty.

“I want to be able to service you all year 'round,” he said. “If you have a mom's birthday or there's sympathy or a wedding.”

A dozen roses at Weinstein’s flower shop will cost you around $100.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



