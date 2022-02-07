The best of the worst: ‘Diana: The Musical’ sweeps 2021 Razzies nominations

The nominations are in...but they're not the ones celebrities want to be awakened for. The folks behind the 42nd Annual Golden Raspberry Awards have made their picks of the best of the worst for 2021.

As always, included this year are all manner of allegedly bad visual entertainment, from critically-panned Broadway productions like Netflix's streaming of the dead-on-arrival Diana: The Musical, to Bruce Willis, who made so many Razzie-nominated movies in 2021 alone that he earned his own Razzies category this year.

Diana: The Musical swept this year's nods, topping the competition with nine nominations, from Worst Picture, to Worst Song and Worst Screenplay.

This year's "winners" will be unveiled on Saturday, March 26th, the evening before the Academy Awards are given out on ABC.

Here are the nominees for the 42nd Annual Golden Raspberry Awards:



WORST PICTURE

Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood - Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) - Diana the Musical

LeBron James - Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ben Platt - Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg - Infinite

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams - The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal - Diana the Musical

Megan Fox - Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning - Karen

Ruby Rose - Vanquish

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams - Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson - Infinite

Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical

Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical

Taryn Manning - Every Last One of Them

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck - The Last Duel

Nick Cannon - The Misfits

Mel Gibson - Dangerous

Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer) Diana the Musical

Jared Leto - House of Gucci

WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE (Special Category)

Bruce Willis - American Siege

Bruce Willis - Apex

Bruce Willis - Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis - Deadlock

Bruce Willis - Fortress

Bruce Willis - Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis - Out of Death

Bruce Willis - Survive the Game

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number - Diana the Musical

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on - Space Jam: A New Legacy

Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent - House of Gucci

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal - Dear Evan Hansen

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) Tom & Jerry the Movie

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF OR SEQUEL

Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman in the Window (Rip-off of Rear Window)

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley - Diana the Musical

Stephen Chbosky - Dear Evan Hansen

“Coke” Daniels - Karen

Renny Harlin - The Misfits

Joe Wright - The Woman in the Window

WORST SCREENPLAY

Diana the Musical - Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan

Karen - Written by "Coke" Daniels

The Misfits - Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, Screen Story by Robert Henny

Twist - Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane, from an “Original Idea” by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas

The Woman in the Window - Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the novel by A.J. Finn

NOMINATIONS PER PICTURE

Diana the Musical - (nine nominations, including Worst Picture, Actor & Actress)

Karen - (five nominations, including Picture, Actress, Screenplay & Director)

The Woman in the Window - (five nominations, including Picture, Actress & Remake/Rip-Off)

Space Jam: A New Legacy - (four nominations, including Picture, Actor & Screen Couple)

Infinite - (three nominations, including Worst Picture, Actor & Supporting Actress)

The Misfits - (three nominations, including Supporting Actor, Director & Screenplay)

