The best of the worst: ‘Diana: The Musical’ sweeps 2021 Razzies nominations

The nominations are in...but they're not the ones celebrities want to be awakened for. The folks behind the 42nd Annual Golden Raspberry Awards have made their picks of the best of the worst for 2021.
As always, included this year are all manner of allegedly bad visual entertainment, from critically-panned Broadway productions like Netflix's streaming of the dead-on-arrival Diana: The Musical, to Bruce Willis, who made so many Razzie-nominated movies in 2021 alone that he earned his own Razzies category this year.
Diana: The Musical swept this year's nods, topping the competition with nine nominations, from Worst Picture, to Worst Song and Worst Screenplay.
This year's "winners" will be unveiled on Saturday, March 26th, the evening before the Academy Awards are given out on ABC.
Here are the nominees for the 42nd Annual Golden Raspberry Awards:
WORST PICTURE
Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)
Infinite
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Woman in the Window
WORST ACTOR
Scott Eastwood - Dangerous
Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) - Diana the Musical
LeBron James - Space Jam: A New Legacy
Ben Platt - Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg - Infinite
WORST ACTRESS
Amy Adams - The Woman in the Window
Jeanna de Waal - Diana the Musical
Megan Fox - Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning - Karen
Ruby Rose - Vanquish
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams - Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cookson - Infinite
Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical
Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) Diana the Musical
Taryn Manning - Every Last One of Them
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ben Affleck - The Last Duel
Nick Cannon - The Misfits
Mel Gibson - Dangerous
Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer) Diana the Musical
Jared Leto - House of Gucci
WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE (Special Category)
Bruce Willis - American Siege
Bruce Willis - Apex
Bruce Willis - Cosmic Sin
Bruce Willis - Deadlock
Bruce Willis - Fortress
Bruce Willis - Midnight in the Switchgrass
Bruce Willis - Out of Death
Bruce Willis - Survive the Game
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number - Diana the Musical
LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on - Space Jam: A New Legacy
Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent - House of Gucci
Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal - Dear Evan Hansen
Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy) Tom & Jerry the Movie
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF OR SEQUEL
Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tom & Jerry the Movie
Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)
The Woman in the Window (Rip-off of Rear Window)
WORST DIRECTOR
Christopher Ashley - Diana the Musical
Stephen Chbosky - Dear Evan Hansen
“Coke” Daniels - Karen
Renny Harlin - The Misfits
Joe Wright - The Woman in the Window
WORST SCREENPLAY
Diana the Musical - Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan
Karen - Written by "Coke" Daniels
The Misfits - Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, Screen Story by Robert Henny
Twist - Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane, from an “Original Idea” by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas
The Woman in the Window - Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the novel by A.J. Finn
NOMINATIONS PER PICTURE
Diana the Musical - (nine nominations, including Worst Picture, Actor & Actress)
Karen - (five nominations, including Picture, Actress, Screenplay & Director)
The Woman in the Window - (five nominations, including Picture, Actress & Remake/Rip-Off)
Space Jam: A New Legacy - (four nominations, including Picture, Actor & Screen Couple)
Infinite - (three nominations, including Worst Picture, Actor & Supporting Actress)
The Misfits - (three nominations, including Supporting Actor, Director & Screenplay)
