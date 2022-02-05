Prince Andrew to be deposed in civil lawsuit

(LONDON) -- Prince Andrew has agreed to a deposition date of March 10 in connection with the civil lawsuit filed against him by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, according to an attorney for Giuffre and a source close to the prince.

Lawyers for Giuffre are expected to travel to London to question the prince. The specific location for the deposition has not yet been determined.

Sigrid McCawley, a partner at Boies Schiller Flexner, the firm that represents Giuffre, on Saturday confirmed to ABC News that the date has been set. The news of the agreed-upon date was first reported by The Telegraph.

A source close to the prince told ABC News that Prince Andrew's legal team has agreed to "voluntarily produce" him for the deposition on that date. Giuffre has yet to commit to a date for her deposition "despite repeated requests," the source close to the prince said.

The news comes following Prince Andrew's failed attempt to have a lawsuit from Giuffre, an alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim, dismissed at this stage in the proceeding. A federal judge in New York rejected his arguments in January.

Giuffre alleges Jeffrey Epstein trafficked her to Prince Andrew who she claims took advantage and sexually abused her when she was under 18.

Prince Andrew has repeatedly denied the allegation and attacked Giuffre's credibility and motives.

