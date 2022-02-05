Winter storm exits the Northeast leaving behind bitter cold

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2022 at 3:07 pm

(NEW YORK) -- The monster winter storm that dumped more than 1 foot of snow, as well as ice from Missouri to the Northeast, and freezing temperatures to Texas, is making its exit.

As the storm exists the Northeast, it leaves behind harsh, dry and bitter cold conditions Saturday, ranging from the northern Plains to New England, and into coastal Texas.

The worst of the cold blast is over and all cold weather advisories have been canceled, but the persistent winter chills will last all weekend for many.

Texas will see the worst of the cold. Early Saturday it had wind chill advisories and hard freeze warnings across the state.

California, Montana, Wyoming and South Dakota also had wind chill alerts in place Saturday morning.

Wind chills in Minneapolis are at a low of 25 degrees below zero on Saturday morning.

Parts of southern California are experiencing gusty winds with wind alerts in place until 2 p.m. PT for areas north of Los Angeles, including parts of the Los Angeles mountains into Ventura County.

Wind chills are as low as 9 degrees in Santa Fe, New Mexico, 7 degrees in New York and 22 degrees in Houston.

More than 90,000 customers remain without power as of Saturday afternoon in Tennessee.

The Arctic blast will last into Sunday morning with wind chills from Houston to Augusta, Maine, remaining below 31 degrees.

Wind chills from Chicago to New York will be feeling like the teens with near to below zero wind chills starting Sunday across much of New England.

Sunday morning wind chills will be dipping into the 20s from Dallas to Nashville and Raleigh.

Southern and coastal Texas will experience wind chills of 15 to 20 degrees, making for the coldest air mass in Texas this year.

Less severe weather and rain are expected on Saturday.

In central Montana, active Santa Ana winds at 70 mph on Saturday may create some localized travel concerns along the Rocky Mountain front.

There are high wind warnings in north to central Montana, including the Great Falls, with gusts reaching near 75 mph -- at hurricane-level strength.

The Santa Ana winds are also gusting to up to 60 mph in Los Angeles County and 55 mph in Ventura County, California.

In Florida, seasonal warmth will stay south of Gainesville and scattered rain showers are possible throughout the weekend.

A blast of snow is moving from North Dakota into northern Minnesota and the northern Great Lakes region on Saturday, with a few inches of snow accumulation possible.

Johnsburg, New York got the largest amount of snow over Thursday and Friday, with 17.8 inches.

Friday into Saturday, 17 inches of snow fell on the slopes in Killington, Vermont.

Temperatures in the Northeast will swing to seasonal and warmer on Tuesday, while the mid-Atlantic states will warm up Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will be back in the 60s in Dallas by Tuesday, near 40 in Chicago by Wednesday and highs will likely be reaching the 40s on several days from DC to Philly, NYC and eventually Boston.

