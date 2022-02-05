1 dead, 4 injured in shooting near Virginia Tech

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2022 at 12:37 pm

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(BLACKSBURG, Va.) -- One person was killed and four others were injured at a shooting in Blacksburg, Virginia, near Virginia Tech on Friday, according to Blacksburg Police.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at the Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg at 11:53 p.m. on Friday, police said in a statement, and found five injured people.

They were all taken to local hospitals where one died, police said. Conditions of the remaining four are currently unknown, according to police.

"This incident continues to be a complex, ongoing case that has shifted to a homicide investigation," Blacksburg police said in a statement.

One of the injured was a Virginia Tech student, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said in a letter to members of the university community.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased and we extend our support to those who were injured," Sands said.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Virginia Tech did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

