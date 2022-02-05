Today is Saturday February 05, 2022
Tyler man dies after losing control of his truck on icy road in Van Zandt County

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2022 at 9:46 am
VAN ZANDT COUNTY – A Tyler man died after he lost control of his truck in icy conditions on State Highway 64, about 6.5 miles east of Canton in Van Zandt County, according to our news partner KETK. Mickey A. Jones, 43, of Tyler was driving west on Highway 64 at an unsafe speed for the road and weather conditions, according to the DPS. Jones lost control of his car and began to spin clockwise until he eventually slid off the north side of the highway and into a ditch where he hit a tree, according to DPS. Jones died at the scene. DPS said that Jones was not wearing a seatbelt and that there was ice on the road at the time of the crash.



