Tyler police officer helps animals that were left out in the winter weather

Posted/updated on: February 5, 2022 at 9:35 am

TYLER – Animal control and rescues say they have received an abundance of calls and messages about strays and pets that have been left outside to fend for themselves recently, according to our news partner KETK. “If it’s cold outside, bring your dogs inside. Make sure they have proper dog houses and a place where they can get out of the rain and the wind,” says Kerri Long, Tyler Police Department Community Response Officer. Long is taking it into her own hands to help out. She was tagged many times on a Facebook post about mistreated animals, so she gave out her own personal number. Long took time out of her day to go out to each welfare check and made sure someone responded if she couldn’t. Long says officers would rather educate people instead of giving them a ticket. She also says her love for animals is what inspires her to step up to help. She also asked dispatch to send her to all of the animal calls. She says she was only doing her job, but others believe she went above and beyond the call of duty.

Go Back