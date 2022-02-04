Today is Friday February 04, 2022
Houston-area boy fatally shot as he walks to car at complex

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2022 at 12:47 pm
HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities are investigating the death of a child who was fatally shot in the parking lot of his Houston-area apartment complex. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the child had walked from his apartment to his family’s car to get something when several shots were fired around 7 p.m. on Thursday. The boy’s family found him on the ground when he didn’t return to their northeast Harris County apartment. The child was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Gonzalez said that gun violence was a big problem his agency dealt with last year but “we’ve actually started the year doing pretty well.” Gonzalez said authorities hoped Thursday’s shooting was not the start of another trend.



