Roberts: More mixed news on COVID-19

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2022 at 12:42 pm

TYLER — The latest COVID-19 numbers are in for the NET Health survey area, and NET Health’s George Roberts sums it up — with more mixed news. Roberts says based on a call Thursday, the omicron variant appears to have already peaked statewide — but he notes that the number of cases remains substantial in East Texas as well as the state as a whole, and around the country. Vaccinations remain the top priority for Roberts and his colleagues. While the number of hospital patients has dropped in the survey area this week, Roberts reiterates that the overwhelming majority of area hospital patients with COVID have not been vaccinated — and he continues pointing to vaccinations as the best way to stem the spread of the virus. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.

