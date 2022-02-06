Today is Sunday February 06, 2022
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2022 at 11:06 am
Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix
Raising Dion (Season 2): Set two years after season one, Dion tries to maintain a low profile while honing his powers. 

The Tindler SwindlerNot all love stories have fairytale endings. After swindling young women for millions, follow along as three women decide its times for payback. 

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2): The gang is back for another season of family, faith, friendship, and margaritas. 
 

Hulu
Pam & Tommy: Based on the true story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's infamous sex tape, Lily JamesSebastian Stan, and Seth Rogen star in this limited series. 
 

Amazon Prime Video
ReacherWhen a veteran is falsely accused of murder, he teams up with authorities to find out what's really going on. Based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child
 

Apple TV+
Suspicion: Starring Uma ThurmanNoah Emmerich, Kunal NayyarElizabeth Henstridge and more, this modern-day whodunit will keep audiences guessing about a kidnapping and its sociopolitical implications.

