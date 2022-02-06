Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2022 at 11:06 am

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:

Netflix

Raising Dion (Season 2): Set two years after season one, Dion tries to maintain a low profile while honing his powers.

The Tindler Swindler: Not all love stories have fairytale endings. After swindling young women for millions, follow along as three women decide its times for payback.

Sweet Magnolias (Season 2): The gang is back for another season of family, faith, friendship, and margaritas.



Hulu

Pam & Tommy: Based on the true story of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's infamous sex tape, Lily James, Sebastian Stan, and Seth Rogen star in this limited series.



Amazon Prime Video

Reacher: When a veteran is falsely accused of murder, he teams up with authorities to find out what's really going on. Based on the Jack Reacher book series by Lee Child.



Apple TV+

Suspicion: Starring Uma Thurman, Noah Emmerich, Kunal Nayyar, Elizabeth Henstridge and more, this modern-day whodunit will keep audiences guessing about a kidnapping and its sociopolitical implications.

