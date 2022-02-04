Today is Friday February 04, 2022
In Brief: 6th ‘Scream’ movie coming; Trailer for Peacock’s ‘Tiger King’ movie ‘Joe vs. Carole’, and more

Posted/updated on: February 4, 2022 at 7:55 am
Paramount has greenlit a sixth installment of the Scream franchise from the creative team behind the current film, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film series debuted in 1996 and is written by Kevin Williamson, with the first four films being directed by Wes CravenNeve CampbellCourteney Cox and David Arquette have starred in all six films, which have collectively grossed over $800 million. The new Scream -- the first since Craven’s death in 2015 -- has grossed $106.2 million worldwide over its first three weeks of release. Casting for the next chapter has yet to be announced...

Peacock dropped the first trailer for Joe vs. Carole, the limited series based on the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King. The series, starring Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon, centers on Carole Baskin, “a big-cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe ‘Exotic’ Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit. She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and, when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy.” Joe vs. Carole also stars Kyle MacLachlanBrian Van HoltSam KeeleyNat WolffMarlo KellyWilliam FichtnerDean Winters and David Wenham. All eight episodes will debut March 3 on Peacock...(Trailer contains uncensored profanity.)

Paramount has renewed Yellowstone for a fifth season, according to Variety. The modern-day Western stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, a fifth-generation rancher defending his sprawling Montana property from land developers while dealing with dysfunctional relationships with his four adult children. The series also stars Kelly ReillyCole HauserLuke GrimesKelsey AsbilleGil BirminghamWes BentleyBrecken MerrillJefferson WhiteForrie SmithDenim RichardsIan BohenFinn Little and Ryan Birmingham, all of whom will return for season five, along with Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly, who have been upped to series regulars...

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



