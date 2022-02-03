New allegations levied against Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder

By ESPN.com

Former Washington Commanders employee Tiffani Johnston made new allegations against team owner Dan Snyder on Thursday at a roundtable before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, saying he placed his hand on her thigh without her consent at a team dinner and that he pushed her toward his limousine with his hand on her lower back.

“He left his hand on the middle of my thigh until I physically removed it,” Johnston said.

Describing the incident outside Snyder’s limousine, she said: “The only reason Dan Snyder removed his hand from my back and stopped pushing me towards his limo was because his attorney intervened and said, ‘Dan, Dan, this is a bad idea.’ … I learned that I should remove myself from Dan’s grip while his attorney was distracting him.”

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-New York, the committee chairwoman, read from a letter by another former team employee, Jason Friedman, corroborating Johnston’s account.

Snyder, in a statement released Thursday afternoon, apologized again for past misconduct that took place in his organization but denied the new allegations.

“While past conduct at the Team was unacceptable, the allegations leveled against me personally in today’s roundtable — many of which are well over 13 years old — are outright lies,” Snyder said. “I unequivocally deny having participated in any such conduct, at any time and with respect to any person. Tanya [Snyder] and I will not be distracted by those with a contrary agenda from continuing with the positive personnel and cultural changes that have been made at the Team over the past 18 months, and those that we continue to make both on and off the field.”

The six former Commanders employees who attended the roundtable and members of Congress again pressured the NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday to release a report about the team’s history of sexual harassment and its sexist, hostile workplace culture. They said the team and Snyder have not been held accountable for their misdeeds.

Snyder commissioned an investigation into the team’s workplace environment that was taken over by the NFL. After the investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson’s firm, the league fined Washington $10 million and Snyder temporarily ceded day-to-day operations of the team to his wife, Tanya.

“When the investigation of the air pressure of Tom Brady’s football concludes with a 200-plus-page report, but the investigation into two decades of sexual harassment concludes with nothing, it shows the NFL’s complete lack of respect towards women, their employees and for the culture of our country,” said Emily Applegate, who worked in the team’s marketing department and said she was sexually harassed daily by her boss.

In 2020, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and widespread protests about systemic racism, the team dropped its longtime name amid pressure from sponsors to get rid of a moniker that was criticized for decades for being offensive to Native Americans. The team was known as the Washington Football Team until Wednesday, when Snyder announced its new name, the Commanders.

“Just yesterday, Mr. Snyder tried to rebrand his team as the Commanders. With due respect, it’s going to take more than a name change to fix that broken culture,” Maloney said.

Among the allegations repeated at Thursday’s roundtable discussion: that women working for the team were repeatedly subjected to unwanted touching and crude comments; that cheerleaders were ogled by team executives and clients and fired by Snyder because of their looks; and that the team’s video production department, at Snyder’s behest, secretly edited an explicit video of cheerleaders using surreptitious footage from a calendar shoot.

It was unclear whether pressure from Congress would prompt Goodell, who has cited former employees’ privacy for not releasing the report of the investigation, to change his mind or take any further action against Snyder or the team. Spokespeople for the league and the team did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment about the status of the report or the new allegations against Snyder.

Asked about the scrutiny from Congress by philanthropist David Rubenstein during an appearance at the Economic Club of Washington, Commanders president Jason Wright said the team’s workplace problems occurred before his arrival. Wright is the only Black team president in the NFL and highlighted the diversity of the staff he has built.

“The period of this rebrand and the time we’ve been here has coincided with a period of very fast, very deep and irreversible change within the organization,” Wright said.

Congressional Republicans said it was outside the scope of the committee to push a legislative solution to the team’s treatment of employees and said the roundtable was a distraction from more urgent issues.

“The witnesses here have begged for us to do something, and nothing is going to happen as a result of this committee,” said Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-North Carolina. “That’s cruel to these people.”

In a statement released after the roundtable, attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent the six witnesses who testified and over 40 former Commanders employees, said Thursday’s proceedings were “an important first step in holding the Washington Football Team, and workplaces across the nation, accountable for the mistreatment of female employees.”

“In the face of overwhelming evidence that WFT executives and Dan Snyder have abused female employees for decades with impunity, it is time for Congress to demand transparency and accountability. We are eager to continue to work with the Committee to hold the NFL and Dan Snyder accountable, and to work towards a more just workplace for employees,” Banks and Katz said in the statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

