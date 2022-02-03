Samuel L. Jackson to receive Chairman’s Award at NAACP Image Awards, Spike Lee directing Colin Kaepernick docuseries, and more

Samuel L. Jackson will receive the Chairman’s Award during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.

The honor recognizes individuals who demonstrate exemplary public service and use their distinct platforms to create agents of change. Past honorees include the late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, Danny Glover, Tyler Perry, and Barack Obama.

As previously reported, Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish are the nominees for Entertainer of the Year. The 53rd NAACP Image Awards, hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson, airs Saturday, February 26 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET.

In other news, Spike Lee announced that he will direct and produce an ESPN docuseries about former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Colin played six seasons for the San Francisco 49ers, and in 2013, led the team to the Super Bowl, where they lost 34-31 to the Baltimore Ravens. During the 2016 season, he ignited a national controversy when he knelt during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice. ​The series will explore his life, including his eventual release after that season and blackballing from the league.

Finally, Issa Rae is inviting fans to stay at her Airbnb during Super Bowl weekend, February 12-14, in Los Angeles. For only $56 a night, guests can visit the landmarks popularized by her series, Insecure.

“Since my series debuted in 2016, it’s been an honor to showcase the people, culture and businesses that make South LA such a vibrant part of the city,” Issa explained in a statement. “I became an Airbnb host to create a stay where fans of the show can experience this for themselves. From dinner by Worldwide Tacos on game day, to art from my favorite local artists on the walls - this is LA, my way.”

