After release from jail, Texas man accused of killing mother

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2022 at 2:35 pm
IRVING (AP) – Police in a Dallas suburb say a man with a history of violence toward his 81-year-old mother has been charged with killing her days after his release from jail. Irving police said Thursday that 52-year-old Christopher Coggins has been arrested and charged with murder in Laverne Coggins’ death. Police said that after forcing entry during a welfare check at a home on Monday, officers found Christopher Coggins hiding in the attic and his mother’s body inside a large, zippered bag in the garage. Police said he had been released on probation from the Dallas County jail on Jan. 27.



