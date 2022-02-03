Justin Sutherland promises a ramped-up new season of ‘Fast Foodies’: “Everything’s just taken up a notch”

The second season of truTV's Fast Foodies is here, allowing fans to watch the exciting combination of celebrities, cooking and, of course, fast food. If that wasn't enough to grab your attention, star Justin Sutherland teased to ABC Audio, "Everything's just taken up a notch this season."

Sutherland, who's one of the chefs tasked with recreating the celebrity guest's favorite fast food and giving it a five-star remix, dished, "The celebrities that we're having this season just run the gamut from athletes to top-end actors." Among those he name-dropped were Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Baron Davis.

In addition, Sutherland says his fellow chefs have gotten into the swing of things. "I think we're all doing way better food, not that last year's food wasn't good, but we just we know the format. We're comfortable with each other," he remarked.

And while he is responsible for fancying up fast food for his celebrity guests, one must wonder which drive-thru Sutherland likes to visit the most. "I love a beef and cheddar from Arby's," the Iron Chef champion revealed, noting that it's his go-to when he's "hung over and, like, you can't stomach a lot of food."

Sutherland also has a penchant for a particular condiment from a famous fried chicken chain. "I will put KFC gravy on anything," he admitted. "Sometimes I will get [an] Arby's beef and cheddar and then go across the street and get just a side of gravy from KFC. And then I call it a slutty French dip, and then just sit in the parking lot and shamefully shovel this gravy and make sure nobody's looking."

﻿Fast Foodies season two airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on truTV.

