Ahead of Valentine’s Day, streaming service Vudu releases most-streamed romantic movies of all time

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2022 at 10:55 am

"A Star Is Born" -- Warner Bros. Pictures

We're less than two weeks out from Valentine's Day -- BTW, it's February 14, Romeos and Juliets -- so why not spend the big night cuddled up with a romantic movie?

Fandango’s on-demand streaming service Vudu surveyed 2,000 people, and 82% said watching a movie with their main squeeze is their favorite Valentine's-themed activity.

With that in mind, Vudu has released a list of its most-streamed romantic movies of all time.

A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, took the top slot, followed by the hit Crazy Rich Asians with starring Constance Wu and Henry Golding, while The Twilight Saga, with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, took third.

Other entries on the list are classics you might expect like Titanic, The Notebook, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, and The Princess Bride -- though it should be noted that the far naughtier Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy is right up there, at number four.

Vudu even made it easy for you to set the mood, with a playlist of its most-watched romantic movies. What's more, through February 6, you can get $40 off the purchase of select bouquets from The Bouqs Company if you rent or purchase any films on Vudu, or buy movie tickets through Fandango -- so all you have to do is arrange some dinner, and you're good to go.

"Certain movies age like fine wine, and you need to break them out for special occasions," says Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak.

Oh, and while you're at it, maybe don't skimp on the wine.

Here's Vudu's list of the top 25 most-streamed romantic movies:

1. A Star is Born (2018)

2. Crazy Rich Asians

3. The Twilight Saga

4. Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy

5. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

6. Love and Monsters

7. Titanic

8. The Notebook

9. Trainwreck

10. The Proposal

11. Last Christmas

12. Warm Bodies

13. Dirty Dancing

14. Overboard (2018)

15. The Shape of Water

16. Crazy, Stupid Love

17. Silver Linings Playbook

18. La La Land

19. How Stella Got Her Groove Back

20. The Princess Bride

21. Pretty Woman

22. What Men Want

23. Love, Simon

24. Yesterday

25. Sweet Home Alabama

