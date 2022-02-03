Potty-mouthed Halle Berry tells Ellen, “You could have saved me from “three f****** marriages”

(NOTE LANGUAGE) On Thursday's installment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Oscar winner Halle Berry explained how her youngest son, Maceo, has just picked up cursing as a habit -- and demonstrated where he could have learned the F-word.

Berry explained the little one is going through a cursing phase. She demonstrated -- with much use of the TV's show's "beep" button -- how her son with ex-husband Olivier Martinez routinely salts up his favorite kids book. However, when Ellen shifted gears to Berry's current boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, Berry proved pretty deft with the F-bomb herself.

Ellen explained that both Hunt and Berry appeared on Ellen's first season, but on different installments. Berry said she told Hunt, "You mean you could have found me 20 years ago and saved me all this misery I've been through?"

"Why didn't you arrange that, Ellen?" Halle protested. "It would have saved me from three f***ing marriages!"

"But then you wouldn't have had that f***ing kid," Ellen shot back, cracking up the actress and the audience.

Berry said, "No, I woulda had two other f***ing kids that I wouldn't have to share two f***ing daddies with, and I'd be f***ing happier!" she said to laughs. "So it's your f***ing fault, Ellen!"

"I am so f***ing sorry," Ellen said, before noting of her final season, "This is how I should go out, my last three months, just cursing."

Moonfall star Berry also has a 13-year-old daughter, Nahla, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. Other than Martinez, Halle was previously married to former baseball star David Justice and musician Eric Benet, but didn't have kids with them.

(Video contains censored profanity.)

