Tracee Ellis Ross, Leslie Jordan to announce Oscar nominations on Tuesday morning

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2022 at 8:44 am

ABC/AMPAS

It's that time of year again: The nominees for the 94th Annual Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, February 8.

Emmy-nominated black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, and Emmy-winning The Help veteran Leslie Jordan will do the honors starting at 8:18 a.m. Eastern time, presenting nominations for all 23 categories live via a livestream on Oscars.org and the Academy's social media sites.



The 94th Annual Academy Awards will air live on March 27 on ABC.

