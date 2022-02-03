Today is Thursday February 03, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tom Holland: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Oscar nod “would be a huge honor”

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2022 at 6:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Oscar nominations are right around the corner, and Tom Holland recently weighed in on the possibility of Spider-Man: No Way Home getting a best picture nod.

“It would be a huge honor for it to be nominated for an Oscar,” the 25-year-old actor told Variety while promoting his upcoming action adventure film, Uncharted, but said he'd also be fine if it didn't.

"I think I can speak on behalf of everyone at Marvel and Sony and particularly [director] Jon Watts, the fan reaction that we’ve received -- the love and support -- is enough."

“We have created something that has been such a culturally enriching experience for so many people, that watching those fan reactions to when Andrew [Garfield] comes through and Tobey [Maguire] comes through and Andrew saves Zendaya, I will never be able to live that down,” he continued. “That is just incredible. And for me, to be able to share that with the world is enough.”

As for another Spider-Man reunion, Holland isn't ruling anything out.

“Could it happen? Of course it could happen. We’ve done it once before. Will it happen? I don’t know,” he says.

Nominees for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced February 8.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design