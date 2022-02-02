Bills to hire former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as quarterbacks coach

By ALAINA GETZENBERG

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are hiring former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady as the team’s new quarterbacks coach, a source told ESPN, confirming multiple reports Wednesday.

Brady was fired by Panthers coach Matt Rhule in December after almost two years with the franchise. A year ago, Brady landed interviews for head-coaching jobs with the Chargers, Texans, Jets, Eagles and Falcons. He was a finalist for the Atlanta job, but the team ultimately hired Arthur Smith.

With the Panthers, Brady worked with a variety of quarterbacks, including Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold and Cam Newton. Prior to that, he was the passing game coordinator at LSU during the 2019 national championship season, working with now- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Brady will now be working with Bills star Josh Allen, who has become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. After completing 56.3% of his passes and throwing 30 touchdown passes to 21 interceptions in his first two seasons, Allen completed 66.1% of his passes and threw 73 touchdown passes to 25 interceptions in his past two seasons.

Allen also has been instrumental to the Bills as a rusher. He has rushed for 14 touchdowns and averaged 5.3 yards per attempt in the last two seasons.

Outside of Allen, there is not currently another quarterback under contract with the Bills for the 2022 season. Mitchell Trubisky is set to become a free agent and practice squad quarterback Davis Webb has not been signed to a futures deal.

The move continues the strong connection between the Bills and Panthers that started with Sean McDermott’s hiring in 2017.

Brady will take over for Ken Dorsey, who was promoted by the Bills to offensive coordinator Tuesday. Dorsey is also a former Panthers offensive coordinator and was with the team from 2013 to 2017.

Bills assistant quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney is leaving the team to be the quarterbacks coach for incoming New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, the Bills’ former offensive coordinator.

With Brady as offensive coordinator, Carolina ranked 27th in points (19.9) and 23rd in yards per game (332) during the 2021 season.

Brady has never been a quarterbacks coach, but he worked closely with Bridgewater as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints. He also is the latest William & Mary graduate to join the Bills’ coaching staff; McDermott played football at William & Mary.

ESPN’s David Newton contributed to this report.

