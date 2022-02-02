Perdomo gets life sentence

February 2, 2022

TYLER — 28-year-old murder defendant Kristian Perdomo has received a sentence of life in prison following 90 minutes of jury deliberations. According to our news partner KETK, Perdomo was recently found guilty in a 2018 shooting death at Tyler’s Westwood Shopping Center. The trial began January 25, with Perdomo convicted after just 40 minutes of deliberation. Authorities have said they believe Perdomo was connected to four other fatal shootings in Smith County, though he has only been charged in the shopping center killing. Perdomo was arrested after authorities said they believed the Westwood shooting was gang-related.

