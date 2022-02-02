Company faces criminal charges over pipeline explosion

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2022 at 4:15 pm

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (AP) – An energy company already charged with violating Pennsylvania environmental laws during construction of the multibillion-dollar Mariner East pipeline system is facing more legal trouble. Prosecutors on Wednesday filed a new criminal case alleging the company’s negligence led to the 2018 explosion of a different pipeline near Pittsburgh. The state attorney general’s office says a subsidiary of Texas-based Energy Transfer botched construction of the Revolution pipeline. A landslide along the pipeline’s route in Beaver County triggered a gas explosion and fire that destroyed a home, a barn, and several cars. The company says it looks forward to resolving the charges.

