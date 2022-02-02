Today is Wednesday February 02, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Company faces criminal charges over pipeline explosion

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2022 at 4:15 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (AP) – An energy company already charged with violating Pennsylvania environmental laws during construction of the multibillion-dollar Mariner East pipeline system is facing more legal trouble. Prosecutors on Wednesday filed a new criminal case alleging the company’s negligence led to the 2018 explosion of a different pipeline near Pittsburgh. The state attorney general’s office says a subsidiary of Texas-based Energy Transfer botched construction of the Revolution pipeline. A landslide along the pipeline’s route in Beaver County triggered a gas explosion and fire that destroyed a home, a barn, and several cars. The company says it looks forward to resolving the charges.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design