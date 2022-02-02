Today is Wednesday February 02, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Missing Houston man’s body found in his car trunk in Dallas

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2022 at 12:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) – Authorities say the remains of a 25-year-old man reported missing in Houston in December were found in the trunk of his car at an impound lot in Dallas. Houston police said Monday on Twitter that the decaying body found on Jan. 19 at the Dallas impound lot has been identified as Taylour Young. Police say Young was last known to be driving his Honda Civic near a bank on Dec. 9. His cellphone was found near an ATM. Houston police and Dallas police both have ongoing homicide investigations in the case. The Dallas County medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design