Winter Weather Closures, Delays, Changes

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2022 at 1:55 pm

Winter Weather Closures, Delays, Changes: Because of wintry weather predicted overnight, the following weather-related closings have been announced. Keep checking this post for an updated list as more entities announce possible delays and closings. Please use this email address: closings@ktbb.com to send us your closings or delays.

Closed Thursday:

Eustace ISD

Fruitvale ISD

Canton ISD

Cumberland Academy – also closed Friday

Grand Saline ISD

Leadership Academy (Tyler) – also closed Friday

Trinidad ISD

Van ISD

Union Hill ISD

Wills Point ISD

Rains ISD

Winnsboro ISD

Multiple schools say they will make a decision later on whether to close Friday.

Other entities:

– The East Texas Food Bank is canceling the Drive-thru Produce Distribution in Tyler scheduled for Friday, February 4, at Lindsey Park. Also, no mobile pantries or senior box distributions throughout East Texas on Thursday or Friday.

Our news partner KETK is assisting in compilation of this list.

