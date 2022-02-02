Today is Wednesday February 02, 2022
Teen charged with murder in eight-year-old’s death

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2022 at 11:31 am
Teen charged with murder in eight-year-old’s deathATHENS — A Henderson County 14-year-old is being held for murder in the shooting death of his eight-year-old brother. The case was reported Saturday evening after Zayden Worley was shot in the head at a location on County Road 2911. According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, it was reported that Zayden was on the back porch when a stray bullet from a wooded area struck him. There were three juveniles at the residence alone when the shooting happened. Zachary died later at Children’s Hospital in Dallas. In a news release, Hillhouse says, “Investigators have continuously worked this case and the physical evidence recovered from the scene and autopsy show the initial report of how this happened is not possible.” The investigation continues, with multiple agencies involved.



