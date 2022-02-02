Today is Wednesday February 02, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Cherokee County identifies two men found dead near Highway 79

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2022 at 8:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Cherokee County identifies two men found dead near Highway 79CHEROKEE COUNTY – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office identified the two people killed in a shooting Sunday morning.23-year-old Jakari Hogan and 20-year-old Ronnie Pearson, both from Shreveport, were killed from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. According to our news partner KETK, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office received a call at approximately 2:50 a.m. Sunday from the Rusk County Sheriff’s office saying that two injured men had been found on the side of Highway 79 at the Cherokee-Rusk County line. Upon deputies’ arrival, the two men were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds just barely inside the Cherokee County line. Cherokee County is still investigating this case and is currently pursuing any and all leads. If you have any information regarding this case, they ask that you please contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.

 



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design