Cherokee County identifies two men found dead near Highway 79

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2022 at 8:53 am

CHEROKEE COUNTY – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office identified the two people killed in a shooting Sunday morning.23-year-old Jakari Hogan and 20-year-old Ronnie Pearson, both from Shreveport, were killed from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. According to our news partner KETK, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office received a call at approximately 2:50 a.m. Sunday from the Rusk County Sheriff’s office saying that two injured men had been found on the side of Highway 79 at the Cherokee-Rusk County line. Upon deputies’ arrival, the two men were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds just barely inside the Cherokee County line. Cherokee County is still investigating this case and is currently pursuing any and all leads. If you have any information regarding this case, they ask that you please contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.

