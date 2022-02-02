ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race remarks

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2022 at 7:44 am

ABC has temporarily suspended Whoopi Goldberg as co-host of The View for comments she made about the Holocaust.

ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement issued Tuesday, “I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

The suspension came a day after Goldberg commented on a Tennessee school board’s banning of Maus, a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Nazi death camps during World War II. She said the Holocaust was “not about race...it’s about man’s inhumanity to other man.”

The remark drew condemnation from several prominent Jewish leaders. Goldberg apologized hours later and then again on Tuesday's morning edition of The View, stating, “I misspoke.”

“My words upset so many people, which was never my intention,” she said. “I understand why now and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things.”

