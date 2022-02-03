Today is Thursday February 03, 2022
As winter storm moves across U.S., ice becomes bigger concern

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2022 at 4:23 pm
CHICAGO (AP) – A major winter storm has left more than 200,000 homes and businesses without power across the U.S. The multiday storm dumped more than a foot of snow in parts of the Midwest and caused an apparent tornado in Alabama. Power companies have struggled to keep pace with freezing rain and snow that weighed down tree limbs and encrusted power lines. Travelers also are dealing with thousands of canceled flights around the U.S. The storm’s path stretched further from the central U.S. on Thursday into more of the South and Northeast. Forecasters say more heavy snow is expected, while heavy ice buildup was likely from Texas to Pennsylvania.



