Smith County authorities seek runaway

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2022 at 3:56 pm
Smith County authorities seek runawaySMITH COUNTY — Smith County authorities seek help finding a 17-year-old runaway. The sheriff’s office says Zachary Clary ran away from his residence off Hwy. 155 South near Lake Palestine January 29. According to press materials, Zachary is a Type 1 diabetic and left the residence without his medication/insulin, which he is required to take on a daily basis. Zachary does not have a cell phone and does not have any friends in the area to the parent’s knowledge, according to officials. Zachary’s family has stated that he is known to stay out in the woods, building a fire to stay warm. He has run away in the past and was located in the Cuney area near Lake Palestine.

Zachary was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie and dark colored jeans. He’s six feet tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair. He wears a medic alert necklace with his name on it due to his being diabetic. Due to his medical issues and the upcoming freezing temperatures, officials say locating Zachary is of utmost importance. If you see Zachary or have any information on his possible whereabouts, contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600 or Detective Jennifer Stockwell 903-533-1880 ext 26.



