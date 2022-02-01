Today is Tuesday February 01, 2022
Tesla recall: “Full Self-Driving” software runs stop sign

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2022 at 4:18 pm
DETROIT (AP) – Austin-based Tesla is recalling nearly 54,000 vehicles because their “Full Self-Driving” software lets them roll through stop signs without coming to a complete halt. Documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators say that Tesla will disable the feature with an over-the-internet software update. The software allows vehicles to go through intersections with all-way stop signs at up to 5.6 miles per hour. Disregarding stop signs is illegal in most states. The recall covers Model S sedans and X SUVs from 2016 through 2022, as well as 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans and 2020 through 2022 Model Y SUVs. Tesla says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.



