Officer shot on Bridgewater College campus during active shooter incident, shooter in custody

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2022 at 2:07 pm
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(BRIDGEWATER, Va.) -- At least one law enforcement officer has been shot in a gun-related incident at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Deputies from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office are responding to reports of an active shooter at the college, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

The shooter is in custody, according to a tweet from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

"I have been briefed on the situation at Bridgewater College. The shooter is in custody and state and local police are on the scene. I will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement," Youngkin said.

The Harrisonburg Police Department has also responded to the scene. The FBI is also sending agents to the scene, according to a spokesperson.

The is a developing story. Check back for updates.

