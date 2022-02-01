‘SEAL Team’ renewed for season 6 on Paramount+

David Boreanaz's Jason Hayes and his fellow frogmen will return for a sixth season of SEAL Team, which moved from CBS to its sister streaming network Paramount+ for season 5.

A "very excited" Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said in a statement, "The show's loyal fanbase followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it...[ranks] consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series."

She adds, "We can't wait for the fans to see what our brilliant creative team has in store for Team Bravo next season!"

Boreanaz, who is an executive producer on the show and also directs episodes in the action series, was asked by ABC Audio if there are additional creative freedoms on streaming versus a traditional TV network.

"There is," he agreed emphatically, stressing the series makes the mental health issues military members face a top priority. "I mean, it's going to allow us to really examine these storylines much deeper and get into their lives and what they how they're affected by it and the mental health of these characters," Boreanaz says.

He adds, "You know, it's something that we pride ourselves on when doing these shows, is to be able to touch those lives of people that are out there now that can kind of escape, and like family members [of] military people that they've lost a son or a daughter and they can find respite and say, 'Thank you for showing that or portraying that.'"

Of SEAL Team, which keeps the Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel veteran in elite shape, Boreanaz says, "It's the type of show that when doing it mentally and physically, it's tough, but not compared to what these men and women do for our freedoms."

