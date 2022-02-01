Man faces multiple charges in cattle theft probe

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2022 at 10:44 am

RUSK COUNTY — When Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers Larry Hand and Bo Fox showed up to Charles Allen Robinson Jr.’s home near Kilgore with a warrant Jan. 27, they say the accused didn’t go easy. In fact, they say, it took the duo plus Department of Public Safety troopers and Rusk County Sheriff’s Department deputies to finally capture him. Robinson now faces an array of charges, stretching across Rusk, Upshur, Henderson, and Shelby Counties. Those include theft of livestock involving a total of 196 cattle; issuance of a bad check related to payment for cattle; evading arrest; resisting arrest; harassment/bond forfeiture; and insurance fraud.

Officials say all the crimes were committed last September and October, the culmination of a lengthy investigation led by Hand. Robinson’s bonds are pre-set at $267,000, with other charges possible. Upon conviction, theft of livestock in Texas carries a penalty range of 2 to 10 years in state prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

