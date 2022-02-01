Body found on side of Troup Highway

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2022 at 10:41 am

TYLER — A body was found on the side of Troup Highway in Tyler Tuesday morning around 8:20, near Trane Technologies. According to our news partner KETK, police Officer Andy Erbaugh says people saw the body lying out of the road and called officers after walking up to check on the body. At this time, it doesn’t seem that any foul play is involved, Erbaugh said. No identity was immediately released, and the incident remains under investigation.

