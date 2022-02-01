Punishment phase continues in Perdomo trial

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2022 at 11:27 am

TYLER — The sentencing phase has resumed in the murder trial of 28-year-old Kristian Perdomo, recently found guilty in a 2018 shooting death at Tyler’s Westwood Shopping Center. According to our news partner KETK, the trial began January 25, with Perdomo convicted after just 40 minutes of deliberation. Authorities have said they believe Perdomo was connected to four other fatal shootings in Smith County, though he has only been charged in the shopping center killing. Perdomo was arrested after authorities said they believed the Westwood shooting was gang-related.

Go Back