Today is Tuesday February 01, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Boone takes over as acting police chief in Longview

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2022 at 10:14 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Boone takes over as acting police chief in LongviewLONGVIEW — Longview’s new acting police chief, Anthony Boone, is now on the job as of Tuesday. Chief Mike Bishop recently announced his retirement after 32 years of service to the department, including six years as chief. Boone has worked with the Longview Police Department since 2001, and he has served as the assistant police chief since 2015. His experience includes many aspects of the department, including support services, criminal investigations, special operations, SWAT, and patrol. In the coming months, newly appointed City Manager Rolin McPhee will work with the City Council to determine a process and timeline for permanently filling the police chief position, according to a news release.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design