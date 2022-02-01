Boone takes over as acting police chief in Longview

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2022 at 10:14 am

LONGVIEW — Longview’s new acting police chief, Anthony Boone, is now on the job as of Tuesday. Chief Mike Bishop recently announced his retirement after 32 years of service to the department, including six years as chief. Boone has worked with the Longview Police Department since 2001, and he has served as the assistant police chief since 2015. His experience includes many aspects of the department, including support services, criminal investigations, special operations, SWAT, and patrol. In the coming months, newly appointed City Manager Rolin McPhee will work with the City Council to determine a process and timeline for permanently filling the police chief position, according to a news release.

Go Back